Cannolis in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve cannolis
Mattenga's Pizza
10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio
|Cannoli
|$5.50
An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|Cannoli
|$7.15
An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.
The Pasta Bar
4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio
|Cannoli
|$3.99
Pastry shell with a sweet Ricotta cheese cream and chocolate chips.
|Chocolate Cannoli
|$4.29
Pastry shell filled with chocolate and sweet ricotta cheese cream filling, mixed with chocolate chips.
|Bambino Cannoli
|$1.99
Mini pastry shell with a sweet Ricotta cheese cream and chocolate chips.