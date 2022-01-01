Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve cannolis

Mattenga's Pizza

10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio

Cannoli$5.50
An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.
Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

Cannoli$7.15
An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.
Arrosta

1803 Broadway, San Antonio

Cannoli$4.00
The Pasta Bar

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

Cannoli$3.99
Pastry shell with a sweet Ricotta cheese cream and chocolate chips.
Chocolate Cannoli$4.29
Pastry shell filled with chocolate and sweet ricotta cheese cream filling, mixed with chocolate chips.
Bambino Cannoli$1.99
Mini pastry shell with a sweet Ricotta cheese cream and chocolate chips.
