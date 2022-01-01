Carne asada in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.49
More about Tito's Restaurant
Tito's Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.99
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.59
|Carne Asada Plate
|$13.99
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|Carne Asada
|$22.99
More about Chilaquil
TACOS
Chilaquil
312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio
|Carne Asada
|$10.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
|carne asada taco
|$4.50
plain angus beef taco
|Torta de Carne Asada
|$12.00
Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with angus beef, guacamole, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Salsa and lime on the side.
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|CARNE ASADA TAMPIQUEÑA
|$29.95
A flavorful, grilled 10 oz. rib eye steak served with a traditional enchilada de
queso, guacamole and pico de gallo.