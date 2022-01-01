Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve carne asada

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$3.99
Carne Asada Taco$3.59
Carne Asada Plate$13.99
More about Tito's Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$22.99
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
TACOS

Chilaquil

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada$10.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
carne asada taco$4.50
plain angus beef taco
Torta de Carne Asada$12.00
Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with angus beef, guacamole, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Salsa and lime on the side.
More about Chilaquil
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TAMPIQUEÑA$29.95
A flavorful, grilled 10 oz. rib eye steak served with a traditional enchilada de
queso, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7

