Carrot cake in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Carrot Cake
|$2.99
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Carrot Cake
|$7.99
This moist, nutty treat is packed with fresh grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Frosted with a delicious cream cheese icing.
More about The Station Cafe
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
With Cream Cheese Frosting