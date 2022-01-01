Chai lattes in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chai lattes
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Masala chai latte(caffeine free)
|$5.75
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Chai Latte
|Dirty Chai Latte
Revolución Downtown SA
300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
Chai latte with organic black tea, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices.
Red Runner Coffee
6238 FM 78, San Antonio
|Chai Latte
Creamy milk with spiced black tea (Chai Spice)
Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Chai latte with organic black tea, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices.