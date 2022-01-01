Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve cheese fries

Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$4.85
Brisket Cheese Fries$10.00
Orderup queso and brisket with sides of chipotle mayo, BBQ sauce and jalapeños
Chipotle Chorizo Cheese Fries$5.95
More about Orderup
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$7.50
Our French Fries Topped with Chili and Cheese
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Curly Cheese Fries$4.00
Chili Cheese Fries$4.50
Large Chili Cheese Fries$5.75
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
kid's grilled cheese with fries$6.50
cheddar,white toast
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries (Full)$4.69
Chili Cheese Fries (Full)$6.49
Chili cheese fries$6.99
fries topped with homemade chili and nacho cheese
More about The Shack
Southerleigh - Haute South image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Mac and Cheese$10.00
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Burgerteca image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadillas with Fries$5.45
More about Burgerteca
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Curly Cheese Fries$4.00
Large Curly Cheese Fries$5.25
Chili Cheese Fries$4.50
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THE FRIED APPLE BLUE CHEESE BACON BURGER$16.65
1/2 lb with fried Granny Smith apples, blue cheese aioli, Applewood, Smoked Bacon, grilled onions & housemade bacon-onion Jam
More about Tycoon Flats

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Crab Salad

California Rolls

Quesadillas

Flan

Cake

Chipotle Chicken

Key Lime Pies

Bleu Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston