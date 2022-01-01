Cheeseburgers in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|7" Cheeseburger Pizza
|$10.00
fresh grilled burger, mozzarella, marinara, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
|10" Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
|$15.00
jalapeños, bacon, cheddar, fresh ground beef, marinara
|10" Cheeseburger Pizza
|$14.00
fresh grilled burger, mozzarella, marinara, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.50
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
served with fries
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Cheeseburger
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
|Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.25
Homemade patty, cashew cheese, tofu bacon, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, vegan mayo & spicy mustard
(V)
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Angus Cheeseburger
|$9.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Angus Cheeseburger
|$9.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$5.75
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
served with fries
|Augie's BBQ Cheeseburger Combo
|$11.99
1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese w/ Fries & Drink.
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Angus Cheeseburger
|$9.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Cheeseburger
|$8.35
mustard,lettuce,tomato,pickle,onion.
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$9.35
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.35
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Angus Cheeseburger
|$9.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Cheeseburger
|$9.49
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.49
|Kids CheeseBurger
|$5.99
3.5 oz Angus patty server with The Works
Elsewhere Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio
|Pimento Cheeseburger
|$14.00
House-made pimento cheese, bacon, garlic aioli
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Grilled onions, lettuce, pickle, house-made chipotle mayo, American cheese
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Wood Grilled Angus Cheeseburger
|$11.90
Half pound Angus Burger topped
with mixed cheese, lettuce and
tomato. Served on a toasted bun
with seasoned French fries.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Esquire Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Angus Cheeseburger
|$9.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$5.75