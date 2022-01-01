Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
7" Cheeseburger Pizza$10.00
fresh grilled burger, mozzarella, marinara, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
10" Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$15.00
jalapeños, bacon, cheddar, fresh ground beef, marinara
10" Cheeseburger Pizza$14.00
fresh grilled burger, mozzarella, marinara, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
More about Orderup
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
Cheeseburger$9.99
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
served with fries
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$8.99
More about The Hayden
Cheeseburger image

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$11.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$11.00
Cheeseburger
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger$11.25
Homemade patty, cashew cheese, tofu bacon, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, vegan mayo & spicy mustard
(V)
More about The Cove
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Angus Cheeseburger$9.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island Shrimp House - I-10 W image

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Angus Cheeseburger$9.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$5.75
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$9.99
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
served with fries
Augie's BBQ Cheeseburger Combo$11.99
1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty with melted cheese w/ Fries & Drink.
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Angus Cheeseburger$9.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$8.35
mustard,lettuce,tomato,pickle,onion.
Chili Cheeseburger$9.35
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.35
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Angus Cheeseburger$9.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$9.99
More about Tito's Restaurant
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$9.49
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.49
Kids CheeseBurger$5.99
3.5 oz Angus patty server with The Works
More about The Shack
Item pic

 

Elsewhere Kitchen

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pimento Cheeseburger$14.00
House-made pimento cheese, bacon, garlic aioli
Cheeseburger$14.00
Grilled onions, lettuce, pickle, house-made chipotle mayo, American cheese
More about Elsewhere Kitchen
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wood Grilled Angus Cheeseburger$11.90
Half pound Angus Burger topped
with mixed cheese, lettuce and
tomato. Served on a toasted bun
with seasoned French fries.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Esquire Cheeseburger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Esquire Cheeseburger$16.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Angus Cheeseburger$9.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$5.75
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Banner pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS 1/3lb CHEESEBURGER$8.50
1/3 lb with the works & cheese
More about Tycoon Flats

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Yakisoba

Chicken Curry

Tamales

Mixed Green Salad

Cobb Salad

Green Smoothies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Muffaletta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston