Chicken enchiladas in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Sweet Paris

15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
More about Sweet Paris
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas Plate (2)$8.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchilada Plate$13.95
Enchilada Chicken Chipotle A la Carte (1)$4.00
Chicken Chipotle Enchilada Plate$13.95
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(1) Green Chicken Enchilada$3.00
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (2)$12.90
Two enchiladas filled with shredded
chicken and topped with tomatillo
sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Served with Mexican rice and
choice of beans.
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (3)$13.90
Three enchiladas filled with shredded
chicken and topped with tomatillo
sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Served with Mexican rice and
choice of beans.
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas (2)$12.90
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and topped with a savory cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
La Gloria

21819 I-10, San Antonio

Avg 3.9 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Verdes Chicken$14.50
More about La Gloria
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Rancheras Dozen (cheese or chicken)$24.00
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

