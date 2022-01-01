Chicken enchiladas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Sweet Paris
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Chicken Enchiladas Plate (2)
|$8.99
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$13.95
|Enchilada Chicken Chipotle A la Carte (1)
|$4.00
|Chicken Chipotle Enchilada Plate
|$13.95
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|(1) Green Chicken Enchilada
|$3.00
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (2)
|$12.90
Two enchiladas filled with shredded
chicken and topped with tomatillo
sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Served with Mexican rice and
choice of beans.
|Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (3)
|$13.90
Three enchiladas filled with shredded
chicken and topped with tomatillo
sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Served with Mexican rice and
choice of beans.
|Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas (2)
|$12.90
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and topped with a savory cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.