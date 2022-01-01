Chicken fajitas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajitas Taco
|$3.29
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Chicken Fajitas Taco
|$3.29
More about Orderup
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Fajita Chicken Taco
|$5.25
choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions + bell peppers, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajita Norteno (1)
|$5.25
|1/2 Parilla de Fajitas Chicken
|$16.95
|Chicken Fajita Taco (1)
|$4.50
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajitas
|$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
|Chicken Fajitas for two
|$27.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|7" Fajita Chicken
|$8.75
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
|11" Fajita Chicken
|$11.75
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.79
|1lb Chicken Fajita w/ 6 Tortillas (Feeds 2)
|$14.95
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|(1) Chicken Fajita Taco w/guac
|$4.29
|(1) Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.79
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$13.90
Loaded with Mesquite Grilled Chicken Fajitas, mixed cheese, roasted peppers and onions, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños. *GF
More about La Gloria
La Gloria
21819 I-10, San Antonio
|Chicken & Beef Fajitas
|$40.00
1/2 Chicken and 1/2 Beef Fajitas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$33.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast pack.
More about El Taco Stone Oak
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|Fajita Chicken Torta
|$8.99
|Fajitas Chicken Taco Specialty
|$4.25
|Fajita Chicken Plate
|$10.45
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|7" Fajita Chicken
|$8.50
Black beans, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzarella cheese topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.95
|Chicken Fajitas*
|$10.95
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Chicken Fajita Pound
|$27.95
Served with grilled onions and bell peppers, guacamole and pico de gallo. Serves two people.