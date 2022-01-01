Chicken fried steaks in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$10.29
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Chicken fried steak homestyle
|$13.95
crispy steak,mashed potatoes,green beans, gravy
Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden
7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.99
Breaded Cutlet served with peppered cream gravy
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$10.29