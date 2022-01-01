Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

CHICKEN MARSALA$16.99
Grilled chicken breasts topped with a pan sauce of red onions, mushrooms, and Marsala wine. Served with angel hair pasta or roasted rosemary potatoes.
LN CHICKEN MARSALA$10.49
Grilled chicken breasts topped with a pan sauce of red onions, mushrooms, and Marsala wine. Served with angel hair pasta or roasted rosemary potatoes.
Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

CHicken Marsala$24.00
Grilled chicken with fettuccini and a creamy mushroom marsala sauce
