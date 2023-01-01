Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio - 10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Schezwan Chicken Noodles$13.99
Boiled noodles cook with Chicken, Carrot, Capsicum, medium onion, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper, ketchup, chilli sauce and schezwan sauce.
Chicken Noodles$12.99
Boiled noodles cook with Chicken, Carrot, Capsicum, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper, ketchup and chilli sauce.
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio - 10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113
Sana All Authentic Filipino Cuisine - Food Trailer

9501 Computer Drive, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Combo #2 - Chicken Adobo, Lumpia rolls, Pansit noodles and rice$13.00
More about Sana All Authentic Filipino Cuisine - Food Trailer
SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup$7.69
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.
Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup$5.49
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

