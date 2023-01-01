Chicken noodles in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken noodles
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Schezwan Chicken Noodles
|$13.99
Boiled noodles cook with Chicken, Carrot, Capsicum, medium onion, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper, ketchup, chilli sauce and schezwan sauce.
|Chicken Noodles
|$12.99
Boiled noodles cook with Chicken, Carrot, Capsicum, vinegar, soya sauce, black pepper, ketchup and chilli sauce.
Sana All Authentic Filipino Cuisine - Food Trailer
9501 Computer Drive, San Antonio
|Combo #2 - Chicken Adobo, Lumpia rolls, Pansit noodles and rice
|$13.00
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.69
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.
|Cup of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.49
Tender white meat chicken in a lightly seasoned broth with a variety of vegetables and rotini pasta.