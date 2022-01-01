Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Sichuan House image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sichuan House

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets 炸鸡块$6.00
More about Sichuan House
J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.29
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
J Anthony’s Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Seafood

3015 S Presa St, San Antonio

Avg 4 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.29
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
Item pic

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nuggets [6] 炸鸡块$5.99
More about Shifu Noodle
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.29
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
Burgerteca image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nuggets with Fries$6.95
More about Burgerteca
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen image

 

J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen

847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.29
More about J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
Restaurant banner

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.99
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Restaurant banner

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.99
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Beef Shawarma

Shrimp Wraps

Flautas

Tamales

Steamed Rice

Mexican Burgers

Shawarma Wraps

Snapper

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston