Chicken nuggets in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio
|Chicken Nuggets 炸鸡块
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$5.29
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Seafood
3015 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$5.29
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Chicken Nuggets [6] 炸鸡块
|$5.99
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$5.29
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio
|Chicken Nuggets with Fries
|$6.95
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$5.29
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$6.99