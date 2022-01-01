Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken pasta

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLACKENED CHICKEN & SHRIMP PASTA$22.95
Fresh Angel Hair, Spinach, Basil, Roasted Tomatoes, Creamy Parmesan Sauce
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Pasta Salad & Grilled Chicken$13.00
Tricolore pasta tossed in our Mediterranean dressing, feta cheese, bell pepper, tomato and kalamata olives. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$9.75
Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, creamy alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread
Basil Chicken Pasta$9.75
– Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, basil pasta sauce, diced Roma Tomatoes & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
