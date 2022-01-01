Chicken pasta in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|BLACKENED CHICKEN & SHRIMP PASTA
|$22.95
Fresh Angel Hair, Spinach, Basil, Roasted Tomatoes, Creamy Parmesan Sauce
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Mediterranean Pasta Salad & Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
Tricolore pasta tossed in our Mediterranean dressing, feta cheese, bell pepper, tomato and kalamata olives. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$9.75
Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, creamy alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread
|Basil Chicken Pasta
|$9.75
– Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, basil pasta sauce, diced Roma Tomatoes & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$9.75
Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, creamy alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread
|Basil Chicken Pasta
|$9.75
– Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, basil pasta sauce, diced Roma Tomatoes & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread