Chicken piccata in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken piccata

First Course Salad Kitchen

22015 Ih 10 W,Ste 107, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PICCATA$22.00
WITH LEMON, CAPERS, PARSLEY, HERBED BASMATI RICE AND SAUTEED GARLIC BROCCOLI
More about First Course Salad Kitchen
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN PICCATA$15.99
Pan-seared chicken breasts sautéed with fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, and capers. Finished in a lemon cream white wine sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

