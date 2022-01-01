Chicken piccata in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken piccata
First Course Salad Kitchen
22015 Ih 10 W,Ste 107, San Antonio
|CHICKEN PICCATA
|$22.00
WITH LEMON, CAPERS, PARSLEY, HERBED BASMATI RICE AND SAUTEED GARLIC BROCCOLI
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio
|CHICKEN PICCATA
|$15.99
Pan-seared chicken breasts sautéed with fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, and capers. Finished in a lemon cream white wine sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.