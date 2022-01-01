Chicken pizza in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|7" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$10.00
grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, marinara, grilled onion, jack cheese
|10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.00
grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, marinara, grilled onion, jack cheese
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Chili Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Chilli Chicken in a mildly spiced up sauce.
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
|$10.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Grilled Chicken in a mildly spiced up sauce.