Chicken salad in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken salad

Rosella Coffee & Wine image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Superclub Chicken Salad$12.00
romaine, grilled chicken, cheddar, jack, bacon, avocado, tomato, grilled onion
Pineapple Express Chicken Salad$12.00
grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, avocado, jack cheese, pico
More about Orderup
Main pic

 

Kineapple

312 Pearl Pkwy #6108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
DF - Slow Dough Sourdough Bread, Pasture Raised Chicken, Cucumber, Sprouts, Pickled Onion, Mustard, comes with side of kettle chips
More about Kineapple
CHICKEN SALAD image

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD$6.59
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Wheat Bread. (no fruits or nuts)
More about The Brown Bag SA
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Fresh, crisp Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, black olives and croutons, topped with charbroiled chicken breast slices and our homemade Caesar dressing
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CHOP SALAD$17.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
Item pic

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chicken Salad$5.50
Chicken Salad Platter$12.00
Our signature chicken salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado.
Chicken Salad$9.75
Our signature chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Platter$12.00
Our signature chicken salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado
Chicken Salad$9.75
Our signature chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Side Chicken Salad$5.50
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island Shrimp House - I-10 W image

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Spinach Salad$11.75
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled chicken
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy chicken salad$9.95
crispy chicken,monterrey jack
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
Barbed Wire Burger Co image

HAMBURGERS

Barbed Wire Burger Co

11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Salad Bowl w/Grilled Chicken$12.96
More about Barbed Wire Burger Co
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.49
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Consumer pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breaded Chicken Salad$11.99
With a combination of mixed greens and creamy almond cashew dressing.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens tossed in our jalapeno cilantro ranch with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, mango pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar cheese and a boiled egg
Southern Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
crisp chicken, field greens, mango pico de gallo, cheddar, peppered bacon, hard egg and jalapeno-cilantro ranch
More about Sangria on the Burg
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
More about Sea Island
BG pic

 

Arrosta

1803 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Arrosta
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

136 E Grayson St, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (4133 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken for 2 W/ Salad$42.00
Pressured Fried, Southerleigh Tiger Sauce, White BBQ, and 2 Sides.
Includes a choice of a 32oz Growler or a Bottle of Champagne.
More about Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Spinach Salad$11.75
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled chicken
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
BACKYARD ON BROADWAY image

 

BACKYARD ON BROADWAY

2411 Broadway St., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine
Chicken
Parmesan
Croutons
Caesar Dressing
More about BACKYARD ON BROADWAY

