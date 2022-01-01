Chicken salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken salad
Rosella Coffee & Wine
203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Superclub Chicken Salad
|$12.00
romaine, grilled chicken, cheddar, jack, bacon, avocado, tomato, grilled onion
|Pineapple Express Chicken Salad
|$12.00
grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, avocado, jack cheese, pico
Kineapple
312 Pearl Pkwy #6108, San Antonio
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
DF - Slow Dough Sourdough Bread, Pasture Raised Chicken, Cucumber, Sprouts, Pickled Onion, Mustard, comes with side of kettle chips
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$6.59
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Wheat Bread. (no fruits or nuts)
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Fresh, crisp Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, black olives and croutons, topped with charbroiled chicken breast slices and our homemade Caesar dressing
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|CHICKEN CHOP SALAD
|$17.95
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Corn, Egg, Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Ranch
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Side Chicken Salad
|$5.50
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$12.00
Our signature chicken salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado.
|Chicken Salad
|$9.75
Our signature chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$12.00
Our signature chicken salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado
|Chicken Salad
|$9.75
Our signature chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
|Side Chicken Salad
|$5.50
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$11.75
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled chicken
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Crispy chicken salad
|$9.95
crispy chicken,monterrey jack
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Barbed Wire Burger Co
11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio
|Salad Bowl w/Grilled Chicken
|$12.96
Cabo Bob's Burritos
847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio
|Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Breaded Chicken Salad
|$11.99
With a combination of mixed greens and creamy almond cashew dressing.
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Southern Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens tossed in our jalapeno cilantro ranch with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, mango pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar cheese and a boiled egg
|Southern Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.00
crisp chicken, field greens, mango pico de gallo, cheddar, peppered bacon, hard egg and jalapeno-cilantro ranch
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
136 E Grayson St, San Antonio
|Fried Chicken for 2 W/ Salad
|$42.00
Pressured Fried, Southerleigh Tiger Sauce, White BBQ, and 2 Sides.
Includes a choice of a 32oz Growler or a Bottle of Champagne.
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$11.75
Spinach, blueberries, toasted pecans, artichoke hearts and feta cheese tossed with lemon vinaigrette & grilled chicken
BACKYARD ON BROADWAY
2411 Broadway St., San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine
Chicken
Parmesan
Croutons
Caesar Dressing