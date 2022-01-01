Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.29
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
Specht's Texas image

 

Specht's Texas

112 W Specht Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Specht's Texas
Rosella Coffee & Wine image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Item pic

 

Playland

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Them Chickens (Sandwich)$17.00
11" Breaded & Fried Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, French Fries
More about Playland
Main pic

 

Kineapple

312 Pearl Pkwy #6108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
DF - Slow Dough Sourdough Bread, Pasture Raised Chicken, Cucumber, Sprouts, Pickled Onion, Mustard, comes with side of kettle chips
More about Kineapple
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chicken Sandwich$8.74
Slow cast iron pit smoked Dark Chicken thighs.
Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
White Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Our GRILLED to perfection moist chicken breast served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY Crispy Pecker Chicken Sandwich$9.50
House seasoned and breaded chicken breast, coated with lemon pepper buffalo sauce. Topped with Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Fries sold separate.
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Sweet and Spicy Honey Mustard Glaze. Aioli. Pickles. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickled Onions. Challah Toast.
fried chicken sandwich brunch$14.99
Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about The Hayden
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
C3 HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.95
Crispy Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
Item pic

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island Shrimp House - I-10 W image

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
Roasted Poblano Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo & grilled onions
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
White Chicken Sandwich$9.24
Our GRILLED to perfection moist chicken breast served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
Dark Chicken Sandwich$8.74
Slow cast iron pit smoked Dark Chicken thighs.
Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
Augie's Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles)$12.99
Our Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich comes with de-boned thigh meat chicken topped with Augie's signature cream sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on top a toasted 5 inch bun.
Combo meal comes with Fries & a Drink
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
The Good Kind image

 

The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Good Kind
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Lettuce,tomato,mayo
M-Jack Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Grilled chicken,monterrey jack,bacon.ranch
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
Barbed Wire Burger Co image

HAMBURGERS

Barbed Wire Burger Co

11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich$12.63
2 Chicken Strips dipped in Franks Red Hot, 2 slices of white American, Ranch served on Texas toast
More about Barbed Wire Burger Co
Item pic

 

Elsewhere Kitchen

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand battered chicken, house-made slaw, pickles. Choose your favorite flavor or leave it plain!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated in achiote, bacon, provolone, lettuce and garlic aioli
More about Elsewhere Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
w/jerk ranch, pineapple slaw and hot pepper sauce.
More about The Jerk Shack
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
More about Sea Island
Hot Chicken Sandwich image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Dukes Mayo, Haute Sauce, Cole Slaw, Half Sour Pickles
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Dukes Mayo, Sweet Pickle, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
BG pic

 

Arrosta

1803 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
More about Arrosta
Chris Madrid's image

 

Chris Madrids

1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.32
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/Jack Cheese$8.78
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with montery jack cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
More about Chris Madrids
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

136 E Grayson St, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (4133 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Dukes Mayo, Cheese. Served with Seasoned Fries.
More about Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
Roasted Poblano Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo & grilled onions
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Banner pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH$13.75
With the Works on a Wheat Bun
More about Tycoon Flats
Restaurant banner

 

Chef's Table Grill

1546 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Doner Sandwich$12.99
More about Chef's Table Grill
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

