Chicken sandwiches in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.29
Rosella Coffee & Wine
203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Playland
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio
|Them Chickens (Sandwich)
|$17.00
11" Breaded & Fried Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, French Fries
Kineapple
312 Pearl Pkwy #6108, San Antonio
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$11.00
DF - Slow Dough Sourdough Bread, Pasture Raised Chicken, Cucumber, Sprouts, Pickled Onion, Mustard, comes with side of kettle chips
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Dark Chicken Sandwich
|$8.74
Slow cast iron pit smoked Dark Chicken thighs.
Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
|White Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
Our GRILLED to perfection moist chicken breast served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|SPICY Crispy Pecker Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
House seasoned and breaded chicken breast, coated with lemon pepper buffalo sauce. Topped with Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Fries sold separate.
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|FRIED Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
Sweet and Spicy Honey Mustard Glaze. Aioli. Pickles. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickled Onions. Challah Toast.
|fried chicken sandwich brunch
|$14.99
|Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|C3 HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.95
Crispy Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli.
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
|Roasted Poblano Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo & grilled onions
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|White Chicken Sandwich
|$9.24
Our GRILLED to perfection moist chicken breast served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
|Dark Chicken Sandwich
|$8.74
Slow cast iron pit smoked Dark Chicken thighs.
Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
|Augie's Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich Combo (smoked dark chicken w/ BBQ Cream Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles)
|$12.99
Our Yard Bird LOADED Sandwich comes with de-boned thigh meat chicken topped with Augie's signature cream sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on top a toasted 5 inch bun.
Combo meal comes with Fries & a Drink
The Good Kind
1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Lettuce,tomato,mayo
|M-Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Grilled chicken,monterrey jack,bacon.ranch
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
HAMBURGERS
Barbed Wire Burger Co
11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio
|Combo Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$12.63
2 Chicken Strips dipped in Franks Red Hot, 2 slices of white American, Ranch served on Texas toast
Elsewhere Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand battered chicken, house-made slaw, pickles. Choose your favorite flavor or leave it plain!
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated in achiote, bacon, provolone, lettuce and garlic aioli
The Jerk Shack
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
w/jerk ranch, pineapple slaw and hot pepper sauce.
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Dukes Mayo, Haute Sauce, Cole Slaw, Half Sour Pickles
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Dukes Mayo, Sweet Pickle, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Chris Madrids
1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.32
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich W/Jack Cheese
|$8.78
Juicy 6 oz. chicken filet with montery jack cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,red onions and pickles(Please allow extra time)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
136 E Grayson St, San Antonio
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Dukes Mayo, Cheese. Served with Seasoned Fries.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mustard, mayo or both
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
|Roasted Poblano Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled chicken breast on a wheat bun with roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo & grilled onions
Tycoon Flats
2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio
|GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
|$13.75
With the Works on a Wheat Bun
Chef's Table Grill
1546 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Chicken Doner Sandwich
|$12.99
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
