Chicken tikka in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Combo 8 oz.
|$10.99
Chicken Tikka in a buttery Curry base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 8 oz. Rice/Roti.
|Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Combo 15 Oz , 32 Oz Rice With Roti
|$12.99
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
|$10.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Grilled Chicken in a mildly spiced up sauce.