Chicken tortilla soup in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.29
Shredded chicken with fresh cilantro, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla wisps in a lightly peppered broth.
|Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.49
Shredded chicken with fresh cilantro, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla wisps in a lightly peppered broth.
More about El Taco Stone Oak
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.25