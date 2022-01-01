Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles Plate$7.99
Chilaquiles Taco$2.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Plate$7.99
Chilaquiles Taco$2.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Boat$10.95
scrambled egg, tortilla chips, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, cheddar & jack cheese, on grilled potatoes or sweet potatoes
Chilaquiles Taco$3.50
scrambled egg, tortilla chips, cheddar & jack cheese
More about Orderup
Item pic

 

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.00
Three scrambled eggs mixed in with our seasonal tortilla chips, topped with our in-house tomatillo sauce, served with potatoes and two corn tortillas
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Taco$1.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Burgerteca image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Burger$11.00
More about Burgerteca
Item pic

TACOS

Chilaquil

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa on Chilaquiles$3.00
Torta de Chilaquiles$11.00
Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with chilaquiles with salsa of your choice, guacamole, cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, and cilantro.
More about Chilaquil
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles Taco Specialty$3.49
More about El Taco Stone Oak
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$8.95
Scrambled eggs mixed with fried corn tortilla strips, topped with queso
Monterrey and our Salsa Ranchera.
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles Plate$7.99
Chilaquiles Taco$2.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7

