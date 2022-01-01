Chilaquiles in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chilaquiles
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Chilaquiles Plate
|$7.99
|Chilaquiles Taco
|$2.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Chilaquiles Plate
|$7.99
|Chilaquiles Taco
|$2.99
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Chilaquiles Boat
|$10.95
scrambled egg, tortilla chips, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, cheddar & jack cheese, on grilled potatoes or sweet potatoes
|Chilaquiles Taco
|$3.50
scrambled egg, tortilla chips, cheddar & jack cheese
Candlelight Pourhouse
107 Kings Court, San Antonio
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
Three scrambled eggs mixed in with our seasonal tortilla chips, topped with our in-house tomatillo sauce, served with potatoes and two corn tortillas
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Chilaquiles Taco
|$1.79
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio
|Chilaquiles Burger
|$11.00
TACOS
Chilaquil
312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio
|Barbacoa on Chilaquiles
|$3.00
|Torta de Chilaquiles
|$11.00
Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with chilaquiles with salsa of your choice, guacamole, cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, and cilantro.
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|Chilaquiles Taco Specialty
|$3.49
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Chilaquiles
|$8.95
Scrambled eggs mixed with fried corn tortilla strips, topped with queso
Monterrey and our Salsa Ranchera.