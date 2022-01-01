Chile relleno in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Chile Relleno
|$16.25
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Chile Relleno
|$14.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and seasoned ground beef, deep- fried with our special batter, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and ranchero sauce
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Chile Relleno
|$11.79
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|Chile Relleno
|$15.99
A lightly battered Poblano pepper filled with picadillo meat and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with tampiqueno sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Chile Relleno Plt
|$9.00
A Poblano pepper egg battered, stuffed with picadillo or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and white cheese. rice and refried beans.
|Chile Relleno
|$9.00