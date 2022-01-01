Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$16.25
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$14.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and seasoned ground beef, deep- fried with our special batter, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and ranchero sauce
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno$11.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno$15.99
A lightly battered Poblano pepper filled with picadillo meat and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with tampiqueno sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato.
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Plt$9.00
A Poblano pepper egg battered, stuffed with picadillo or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and white cheese. rice and refried beans.
Chile Relleno$9.00
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno a la Adelfa$15.95
Poblano pepper filled with chicken and queso Monterey, and covered in our cilantro
sauce. Served with poblano corn white rice and Ensalada Esmeralda.
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

