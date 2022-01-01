Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chili dogs

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo$12.99
Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños.
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$6.50
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo$12.99
Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños.
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$9.99
More about The Shack
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$6.50
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE DOG$10.95
Chili, cheese, onions, & mustard
DOUBLE CHILI CHEESE DOG$15.95
More about Tycoon Flats

