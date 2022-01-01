Chili dogs in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chili dogs
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo
|$12.99
Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños.
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$6.50
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Augie's Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog Combo
|$12.99
Our 1/2 lb all BEEF Foot-long has been an Augie's staple for over 15 years. It is topped with Brisket Chili, Cheese, Chopped Onions and Chopped Jalapeños.
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$6.50