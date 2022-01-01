Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve chimichangas

La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
CHIMICHANGA$11.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$11.99
your choice of beef or chicken
Chimichanga$12.99
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, beans and cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla and deep-fried, topped with melted cheese, ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga - Shredded Chicken$11.79
Chimichanga - Picadillo$11.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$11.79
A fried flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Topped with half chili con queso and half chili con carne. Garnished with pico de gallo. Substitute beef or chicken fajita $2.09
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

