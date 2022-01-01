Chimichangas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|CHIMICHANGA
|$11.99
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
your choice of beef or chicken
|Chimichanga
|$12.99
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, beans and cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla and deep-fried, topped with melted cheese, ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Chimichanga - Shredded Chicken
|$11.79
|Chimichanga - Picadillo
|$11.79
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|Chimichanga
|$11.79
A fried flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your choice of picadillo or shredded chicken. Topped with half chili con queso and half chili con carne. Garnished with pico de gallo. Substitute beef or chicken fajita $2.09