Chipotle chicken in San Antonio

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Chicken Chipotle
|$14.95
Grilled chicken breast served with sauteed spinach and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with frijoles a la charra and poblano rice.
|Enchilada Chicken Chipotle A la Carte (1)
|$4.00
|Chicken Chipotle Enchilada Plate
|$13.95
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio
|Chicken Chipotle Burger
|$9.25
Grilled marinated chicken breast, chipotle lime mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion & avocado crema.