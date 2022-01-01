Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chipotle$14.95
Grilled chicken breast served with sauteed spinach and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with frijoles a la charra and poblano rice.
Enchilada Chicken Chipotle A la Carte (1)$4.00
Chicken Chipotle Enchilada Plate$13.95
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Chicken Chipotle Burger image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chipotle Burger$9.25
Grilled marinated chicken breast, chipotle lime mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion & avocado crema.
More about Burgerteca
Consumer pic

 

Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Chipotle$24.00
Grilled chicken tossed with spaghetti and a creamy pesto chipotle sauce
More about Pesto Ristorante

