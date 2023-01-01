Chocolate mousse cake in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio - 8030 Interstate 10 West,
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio - 8030 Interstate 10 West,
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.99
Get lost in three irresistible layers of rich chocolate cake and fluffy mousse, all covered in chocolate butter cream icing. Dusted with chocolate crumbles and milk chocolate shavings.