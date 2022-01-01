Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve clams

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Clam Chowder$4.99
A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.99
A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.
Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Clam Chowder$4.99
A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.99
A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.
Crawfish Cafe

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clams$8.99
Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Clam Chowder$4.99
A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.99
A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.
Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Clam Chowder$4.99
A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.99
A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.
Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Clam Chowder$4.99
A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.99
A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.
Pinch Boil House

5130 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clams
