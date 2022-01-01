Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
Takeout
Club Sandwich$14.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
The Station Cafe image

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Station Club Sandwich$7.99
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about The Station Cafe
Item pic

 

The Dooryard SA - 4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club Sandwich$11.50
Hand-carved rotisserie turkey served with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and homemade aioli on wheat bread.
More about The Dooryard SA - 4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108
Item pic

 

WD Deli

3123 Broadway, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sandwich$10.75
Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard on Toasted Wheat
More about WD Deli

