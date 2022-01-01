Club sandwiches in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve club sandwiches
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Club Sandwich
|$14.99
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Station Club Sandwich
|$7.99
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
The Dooryard SA - 4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108
4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$11.50
Hand-carved rotisserie turkey served with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and homemade aioli on wheat bread.