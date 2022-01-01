Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.75
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
More about Sweet Paris
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

 

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.00
crisp romaine, field greens, avocado, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, green onion, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST and our sherry vinaigrette dressing.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, field greens, avocado, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, green onion and our sherry vinaigrette dressing.
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.25
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & bleu cheese dressing
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens tossed in our jalapeno cilantro ranch with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, mango pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar cheese and a boiled egg
Southern Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
crisp chicken, field greens, mango pico de gallo, cheddar, peppered bacon, hard egg and jalapeno-cilantro ranch
More about Sangria on the Burg
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.25
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & bleu cheese dressing
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Pork Ribs

Pasta Salad

Scallops

Patty Melts

Chimichangas

Key Lime Pies

Katsu

Vanilla Ice Cream

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston