Cobb salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve cobb salad
Sweet Paris
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio
|Cobb Salad
|$12.75
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
crisp romaine, field greens, avocado, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, green onion, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST and our sherry vinaigrette dressing.
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, field greens, avocado, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, green onion and our sherry vinaigrette dressing.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Cobb Salad
|$10.25
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & bleu cheese dressing
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Southern Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens tossed in our jalapeno cilantro ranch with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, mango pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar cheese and a boiled egg
