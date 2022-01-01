Cobbler in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve cobbler
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Peach Cobbler
|$3.49
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Peach Cobbler
|$3.49
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Peach Cobbler
|$7.00
PIZZA • BBQ
Two Bros. BBQ Market
12656 West Ave, San Antonio
|BlueBerry Cobbler
|$6.00
Made daily with rotating flavors.