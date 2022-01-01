Collard greens in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve collard greens
More about Pharm Table
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Side of Collard Green Leaf Tortillas
|$3.00
More about The Jerk Shack
The Jerk Shack
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio
|Collard Greens (VF) (GF)
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Collard Greens
|$8.00
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
BB's Tex-Orleans
5423 West Loop 1604, San Antonio
|Collard Greens - Quart
|$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY