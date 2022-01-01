Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve collard greens

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Collard Green Leaf Tortillas$3.00
More about Pharm Table
The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens (VF) (GF)
More about The Jerk Shack
Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$8.00
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
BB's Tex-Orleans

5423 West Loop 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens - Quart$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

