Crispy chicken in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Kids Crispy Taco Plate Chicken
|$6.99
|Crispy Taco Plate Chicken (2)
|$12.25
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|SPICY Crispy Pecker Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
House seasoned and breaded chicken breast, coated with lemon pepper buffalo sauce. Topped with Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Fries sold separate.
More about The Hayden
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
More about Shifu Noodle
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Dumplings[6] 鸡肉饺
|$6.99
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Crispy chicken salad
|$9.95
crispy chicken,monterrey jack
More about The Shack
The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken
|$8.99
Juicy Crispy Chicken with Honey mustard and pickels
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|(1) Crispy Taco Chicken
|$2.75
More about The Jerk Shack
The Jerk Shack
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio
|Crispy Habenero Hot Chicken Sandwhich
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken tossed in our Habenero Hot, a Blue Cheese Crisp, pickled veggies and creamy mac and cheese. Served with a side.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
w/jerk ranch, pineapple slaw and hot pepper sauce.
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Kids Crispy Chicken Taco Plate
|$7.95
One crispy chicken taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)