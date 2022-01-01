Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina image

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Crispy Taco Plate Chicken$6.99
Crispy Taco Plate Chicken (2)$12.25
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY Crispy Pecker Chicken Sandwich$9.50
House seasoned and breaded chicken breast, coated with lemon pepper buffalo sauce. Topped with Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Fries sold separate.
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about The Hayden
Item pic

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Dumplings[6] 鸡肉饺$6.99
More about Shifu Noodle
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy chicken salad$9.95
crispy chicken,monterrey jack
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$8.99
Juicy Crispy Chicken with Honey mustard and pickels
More about The Shack
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(1) Crispy Taco Chicken$2.75
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Habenero Hot Chicken Sandwhich$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken tossed in our Habenero Hot, a Blue Cheese Crisp, pickled veggies and creamy mac and cheese. Served with a side.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
w/jerk ranch, pineapple slaw and hot pepper sauce.
More about The Jerk Shack
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Crispy Chicken Taco Plate$7.95
One crispy chicken taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Squid

Eel

Falafel Wraps

Bleu Burgers

Crab Salad

Dolma

Italian Salad

Yakisoba

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston