Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Niki's Cafe Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.7 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Puffy Taco & Crispy Taco$7.69
One puffy taco and one crispy taco served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tacos (3)$9.99
Crispy Taco$3.59
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina image

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Taco Plate Beef (2)$12.25
Crispy Taco Kit$38.00
Crispy Beef Taco (1)$4.25
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
LUN CRISPY TACOS$8.99
CRISPY TACOS$9.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tacos$12.99
Three seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in crispy shells with cheese, lettuce and tomato
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Taco Plate$9.29
Crispy Taco ALC$2.99
More about Tito's Restaurant
Martha's Mexican Grill image

 

Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Crispy Beef Taco$2.29
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(1) Crispy Taco Chicken$2.75
(1) Crispy Taco Beef$2.75
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Taco Plt$8.75
Two Crispy Tacos, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco. rice and refried beans
Crispy Taco$2.85
Ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco in a crispy shell.
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Avocado Tacos$12.95
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, spicy crema, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Camp Outpost Co.
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Crispy Chicken Taco Plate$7.95
One crispy chicken taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Crispy Taco A La Carte$2.50
Kids Crispy Beef Taco$7.95
One crispy beef taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Taco$3.59
Crispy Taco$3.59
Crispy Tacos (3) Plate$9.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Chili Dogs

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Enchiladas

Chips And Salsa

Thai Salad

Pecan Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston