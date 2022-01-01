Crispy tacos in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve crispy tacos
SANDWICHES
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio
|Puffy Taco & Crispy Taco
|$7.69
One puffy taco and one crispy taco served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes and two tortillas
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Crispy Tacos (3)
|$9.99
|Crispy Taco
|$3.59
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Crispy Taco Plate Beef (2)
|$12.25
|Crispy Taco Kit
|$38.00
|Crispy Beef Taco (1)
|$4.25
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|LUN CRISPY TACOS
|$8.99
|CRISPY TACOS
|$9.99
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Crispy Tacos
|$12.99
Three seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in crispy shells with cheese, lettuce and tomato
Tito's Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Crispy Taco Plate
|$9.29
|Crispy Taco ALC
|$2.99
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Single Crispy Beef Taco
|$2.29
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|(1) Crispy Taco Chicken
|$2.75
|(1) Crispy Taco Beef
|$2.75
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Crispy Taco Plt
|$8.75
Two Crispy Tacos, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco. rice and refried beans
|Crispy Taco
|$2.85
Ground beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco in a crispy shell.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Crispy Avocado Tacos
|$12.95
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, spicy crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Kids Crispy Chicken Taco Plate
|$7.95
One crispy chicken taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans
|Crispy Taco A La Carte
|$2.50
|Kids Crispy Beef Taco
|$7.95
One crispy beef taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans