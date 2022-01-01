Curry in San Antonio

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve curry

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal image

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chickpea Salad Crossaint$10.50
Buttery croissant, lettuce, tomato, curry chickpea salad, veganaise
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
Item pic

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veg Special Curry Combo 8 Oz$11.99
Chef's special Combo comes with 8 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
Paneer Tikka Masala Curry Combo 8 Oz$10.99
Paneer Tikka in a buttery Curry base. Accompanied with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 8 oz. Rice/Roti.
Goat Curry Only 15 Oz$13.99
Amazing Goat Korma of PNC
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Thai Taste image

NOODLES

Thai Taste

5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry$13.00
Yellow curry paste, stewed with chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions.
Green Curry$13.00
Green Curry paste, stewed with coconut milk, bamboo, chilis, basil, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, carrots, and jalapeños.
More about Thai Taste
Best Quality Daughter image

 

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio

Avg 5 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
More about Best Quality Daughter
Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tamarind Amchur Curry Bowl$13.00
Tamarind amchur curry, cabbage, onion
and seasonal vegetables.
Choice of basmati rice or sweet potato
rice.
More about Pharm Table
Item pic

 

Sari Sari Supper Club

10234 SH 151, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Katsu Curry$15.00
More about Sari Sari Supper Club
Pinch Boil House image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Boil House

124 North Main Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Kaps Curry$1.00
Kap's Chicken Curry Bowl - Save $0.50!$9.45
More about Pinch Boil House
Item pic

RAMEN

Bakudan Ramen

17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (2007 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry$13.75
deep fried panko
breaded chicken served w/ curry sauce, served w/
steamed rice and a side salad
More about Bakudan Ramen
Mi Roti image

 

Mi Roti

312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#3 Curry Up$13.50
Curry Up #3$13.50
Bright flavors and TWO hardy proteins including curry chickpeas, butter chicken, and pickled vegetables. Available as a wrap or bowl.
Butter chicken, Curry chickpeas, coconut rice, red cabbage, scallions, fried shallots, pickled onions jalapenos, garlic sauce
More about Mi Roti
Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Fried Rce$12.99
Stir Fry Rice,Chicken ,Eggs,Chopped Onions with Yellow Curry power top with Green onions and Slices Fresh Cucumbers.
Pa-Nang Curry (Lunch)$9.99
Zucchini&bell peppers in creamy & spicy coconut milk,Pa-Nang curry sauce,your choice of protein
Pa-Nang (Red curry)$14.99
Zucchini, bell peppers in a creamy and spicy coconut milk in red pa-nang sauce.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
CURRY RICE$7.00
Mild Japanese curry with Gohan
CHK KATSU CURRY$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry Don (Pork)$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Cauliflower Curry$22.00
Vegetables cooked in a spiced curry with coconut milk and herbs and spices. Served with rice and peas, and sauteed cabbage. Garnished with 2 plantains (GF)
Curry Chicken$22.00
Tender pieces of chicken slow cooked in a spiced curry with coconut milk and herbs. Served with sauteed cabbage and rice and peas (GF)
Curry Shrimp$27.00
Shrimp cooked in a spiced curry with coconut milk and herbs and spices. Served with rice and peas, sauteed cabbage. Garnished with 2 fried plantains (GF)
More about The Jerk Shack
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
CURRY RICE$7.00
Mild Japanese curry with Gohan
CHK KATSU CURRY$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
CURRY RICE$7.00
Mild Japanese curry with Gohan
CHK KATSU CURRY$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Pinch Boil House image

 

Pinch Boil House

5130 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Of Coco Curry$1.00
Curry-Coa Bowl$11.50
Penang curry consommé & Barbacoa over jasmine rice with herbs and a Oaxaca cheese quesadilla with a grilled jalapeño!
Side of Kaps Curry 3 oz$1.00
More about Pinch Boil House
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
CURRY RICE$7.00
Mild Japanese curry with Gohan
CHK KATSU CURRY$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Item pic

 

Golden Lotus

24188 Boerne Stage Road, Scenic Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Fried Rice$13.00
A nice smoky curry flavor with all the original Thai fried rice ingredients.
Red Panang Curry$14.00
More about Golden Lotus
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
Katsu Curry Don (Pork)$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
Katsu Curry Don (Pork)$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

