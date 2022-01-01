Curry in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve curry
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Curry Chickpea Salad Crossaint
|$10.50
Buttery croissant, lettuce, tomato, curry chickpea salad, veganaise
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Veg Special Curry Combo 8 Oz
|$11.99
Chef's special Combo comes with 8 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
|Paneer Tikka Masala Curry Combo 8 Oz
|$10.99
Paneer Tikka in a buttery Curry base. Accompanied with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 8 oz. Rice/Roti.
|Goat Curry Only 15 Oz
|$13.99
Amazing Goat Korma of PNC
NOODLES
Thai Taste
5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio
|Yellow Curry
|$13.00
Yellow curry paste, stewed with chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions.
|Green Curry
|$13.00
Green Curry paste, stewed with coconut milk, bamboo, chilis, basil, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, carrots, and jalapeños.
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A, San Antonio
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Tamarind Amchur Curry Bowl
|$13.00
Tamarind amchur curry, cabbage, onion
and seasonal vegetables.
Choice of basmati rice or sweet potato
rice.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Boil House
124 North Main Street, San Antonio
|Side of Kaps Curry
|$1.00
|Kap's Chicken Curry Bowl - Save $0.50!
|$9.45
RAMEN
Bakudan Ramen
17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$13.75
deep fried panko
breaded chicken served w/ curry sauce, served w/
steamed rice and a side salad
Mi Roti
312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110, San Antonio
|#3 Curry Up
|$13.50
|Curry Up #3
|$13.50
Bright flavors and TWO hardy proteins including curry chickpeas, butter chicken, and pickled vegetables. Available as a wrap or bowl.
Butter chicken, Curry chickpeas, coconut rice, red cabbage, scallions, fried shallots, pickled onions jalapenos, garlic sauce
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Curry Chicken Fried Rce
|$12.99
Stir Fry Rice,Chicken ,Eggs,Chopped Onions with Yellow Curry power top with Green onions and Slices Fresh Cucumbers.
|Pa-Nang Curry (Lunch)
|$9.99
Zucchini&bell peppers in creamy & spicy coconut milk,Pa-Nang curry sauce,your choice of protein
|Pa-Nang (Red curry)
|$14.99
Zucchini, bell peppers in a creamy and spicy coconut milk in red pa-nang sauce.
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|CURRY RICE
|$7.00
Mild Japanese curry with Gohan
|CHK KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Katsu Curry Don (Pork)
|$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
The Jerk Shack
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio
|Roasted Cauliflower Curry
|$22.00
Vegetables cooked in a spiced curry with coconut milk and herbs and spices. Served with rice and peas, and sauteed cabbage. Garnished with 2 plantains (GF)
|Curry Chicken
|$22.00
Tender pieces of chicken slow cooked in a spiced curry with coconut milk and herbs. Served with sauteed cabbage and rice and peas (GF)
|Curry Shrimp
|$27.00
Shrimp cooked in a spiced curry with coconut milk and herbs and spices. Served with rice and peas, sauteed cabbage. Garnished with 2 fried plantains (GF)
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|CURRY RICE
|$7.00
Mild Japanese curry with Gohan
|CHK KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|CURRY RICE
|$7.00
Mild Japanese curry with Gohan
|CHK KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
Pinch Boil House
5130 Broadway, San Antonio
|Side Of Coco Curry
|$1.00
|Curry-Coa Bowl
|$11.50
Penang curry consommé & Barbacoa over jasmine rice with herbs and a Oaxaca cheese quesadilla with a grilled jalapeño!
|Side of Kaps Curry 3 oz
|$1.00
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|CURRY RICE
|$7.00
Mild Japanese curry with Gohan
|CHK KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
Golden Lotus
24188 Boerne Stage Road, Scenic Oaks
|Curry Fried Rice
|$13.00
A nice smoky curry flavor with all the original Thai fried rice ingredients.
|Red Panang Curry
|$14.00
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)
|$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
|Katsu Curry Don (Pork)
|$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza
8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio
|Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)
|$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
|Katsu Curry Don (Pork)
|$15.39
Breaded pork loin cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.