Curry chicken in San Antonio

More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Iftar Lunch Box(Chicken Biryani, Chicken App, Chicken curry, Haleem, Gulabjamun, Roti).
|$19.99
|Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Combo 8 oz.
|$10.99
Chicken Tikka in a buttery Curry base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 8 oz. Rice/Roti.
|Butter Chicken Curry Combo 15 Qz Curry with 32 Oz Rice
|$12.99
Boneless Chicken in a buttery Curry 15 Oz. base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 32 oz. Rice/Roti.
More about Pinch Boil House
SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Boil House
124 North Main Street, San Antonio
|Kap's Chicken Curry Bowl - Save $0.50!
|$9.45
More about Bakudan Ramen
RAMEN
Bakudan Ramen
17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$13.75
deep fried panko
breaded chicken served w/ curry sauce, served w/
steamed rice and a side salad
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Curry Chicken Fried Rce
|$12.99
Stir Fry Rice,Chicken ,Eggs,Chopped Onions with Yellow Curry power top with Green onions and Slices Fresh Cucumbers.
More about The Jerk Shack
The Jerk Shack
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio
|Curry Chicken
|$22.00
Tender pieces of chicken slow cooked in a spiced curry with coconut milk and herbs. Served with sauteed cabbage and rice and peas (GF)
More about Pinch Boil House
Pinch Boil House
5130 Broadway, San Antonio
|Kap's Chicken Curry BOWL
|$10.95
A rich, Panang Curry with Coconut, Lemongrass, Garlic, Roasted Chicken, Potato & Cilantro.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)
|$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.