Curry chicken in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iftar Lunch Box(Chicken Biryani, Chicken App, Chicken curry, Haleem, Gulabjamun, Roti).$19.99
Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Combo 8 oz.$10.99
Chicken Tikka in a buttery Curry base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 8 oz. Rice/Roti.
Butter Chicken Curry Combo 15 Qz Curry with 32 Oz Rice$12.99
Boneless Chicken in a buttery Curry 15 Oz. base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 32 oz. Rice/Roti.
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Pinch Boil House image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Boil House

124 North Main Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
Kap's Chicken Curry Bowl - Save $0.50!$9.45
More about Pinch Boil House
Item pic

RAMEN

Bakudan Ramen

17619 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (2007 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry$13.75
deep fried panko
breaded chicken served w/ curry sauce, served w/
steamed rice and a side salad
More about Bakudan Ramen
Consumer pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Fried Rce$12.99
Stir Fry Rice,Chicken ,Eggs,Chopped Onions with Yellow Curry power top with Green onions and Slices Fresh Cucumbers.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken$22.00
Tender pieces of chicken slow cooked in a spiced curry with coconut milk and herbs. Served with sauteed cabbage and rice and peas (GF)
More about The Jerk Shack
Pinch Boil House image

 

Pinch Boil House

5130 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kap's Chicken Curry BOWL$10.95
A rich, Panang Curry with Coconut, Lemongrass, Garlic, Roasted Chicken, Potato & Cilantro.
More about Pinch Boil House
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry Don (Chicken)$15.39
Breaded chicken cutlet served with Japanese curry over white rice.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

