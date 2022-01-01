Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Dumpling soup in
San Antonio
/
San Antonio
/
Dumpling Soup
San Antonio restaurants that serve dumpling soup
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio
Avg 4.8
(31 reviews)
Chicken Soup Dumpling 鸡肉汤包
$10.00
Pork w/ Crab Soup Dumpling 螃蟹猪肉汤包
$14.00
More about Sichuan House
Sari Sari Supper Club
10234 SH 151, San Antonio
No reviews yet
Filipino Soup Dumplings
$12.00
More about Sari Sari Supper Club
