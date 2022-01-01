Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumpling soup in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve dumpling soup

Sichuan House image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sichuan House

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Soup Dumpling 鸡肉汤包$10.00
Pork w/ Crab Soup Dumpling 螃蟹猪肉汤包$14.00
Sari Sari Supper Club image

 

Sari Sari Supper Club

10234 SH 151, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filipino Soup Dumplings$12.00
