Dumplings in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve dumplings

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

 

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY DUMPLINGS 饺子$7.00
chicken, napa, ginger, scallions, vinaigrette
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Sichuan House image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sichuan House

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Dumplings 饺子$8.00
chicken or pork, napa cabbage, ginger, scallions, SH chili vinaigrette
More about Sichuan House
Item pic

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Dumplings[6] 鸡肉饺$6.99
Crispy Pork Dumplings[6] 猪肉饺$6.99
More about Shifu Noodle
Pinch Boil House image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Boil House

124 North Main Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Dumplings - Save $0.50!$5.00
More about Pinch Boil House
The Cherrity Bar image

RAMEN

The Cherrity Bar

302 Montana St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Pork N Kimchi Dumpling$9.00
deep-fried pork jowl and kimchi dumpling
More about The Cherrity Bar
Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Dumplings$8.99
Steamed - Chicken&Vegetables Dumplings serve with our Dumplings soy sauce.
Pan Fried Dumplings$8.99
Pan Fried - Chicken&Vegetables dumplings serve with our Dumplings soy sauce.
Chive Dumplings (Jiu-cai)$9.99
Crisp and chewy pan-fried dumplings with Chive leaf fillings . (5ps)
Vegetarian!
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Pinch Boil House image

 

Pinch Boil House

5130 Broadway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Dumplings$5.95
More about Pinch Boil House

