Dumplings in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve dumplings
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|CRISPY DUMPLINGS 饺子
|$7.00
chicken, napa, ginger, scallions, vinaigrette
More about Sichuan House
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio
|Crispy Dumplings 饺子
|$8.00
chicken or pork, napa cabbage, ginger, scallions, SH chili vinaigrette
More about Shifu Noodle
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Dumplings[6] 鸡肉饺
|$6.99
|Crispy Pork Dumplings[6] 猪肉饺
|$6.99
More about Pinch Boil House
SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Boil House
124 North Main Street, San Antonio
|Fried Dumplings - Save $0.50!
|$5.00
More about The Cherrity Bar
RAMEN
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St, San Antonio
|Pork N Kimchi Dumpling
|$9.00
deep-fried pork jowl and kimchi dumpling
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Steamed Dumplings
|$8.99
Steamed - Chicken&Vegetables Dumplings serve with our Dumplings soy sauce.
|Pan Fried Dumplings
|$8.99
Pan Fried - Chicken&Vegetables dumplings serve with our Dumplings soy sauce.
|Chive Dumplings (Jiu-cai)
|$9.99
Crisp and chewy pan-fried dumplings with Chive leaf fillings . (5ps)
Vegetarian!