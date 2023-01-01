Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

Kick'in Green Eggs and Ham Sandwich*$14.00
Two eggs over medium, grilled ham, and our sliced seasonal white cheese, topped with our tomatillo sauce on our in-house bun Served with our home style potatoes.
Bird Bakery - San Antonio - 5912 BROADWAY STREET

5912 BROADWAY STREET, San Antonio

Egg Salad Sandwich$11.50
Bird egg salad finished with sunflower seeds, havarti cheese, dijon mustard, and mayonnaise on buttery brioche bread. Contains sunflower seeds. Served with a bag of chips.
