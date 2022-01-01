Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve enchiladas

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.7 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Plate$7.59
Three Enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, picadillo, or pulled chicken served with refried bean, rice, side of salad, and two tortillas.
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Combo$10.99
Enchilada$2.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Sweet Paris

15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
More about Sweet Paris
Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas Plate (2)$8.99
Enchiladas Plate (3)$8.99
Enchilada Combo$10.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchilada Plate$13.95
Beef Enchilada Plate$13.95
Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo y Elote$9.25
Two chiken filled enchiladas topped with tomatillo corn sauce, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca.
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada tray$26.99
ENCHILADAS$11.99
LUN ENCHILADAS$9.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
Spinach Enchiladas$13.99
Sautéed spinach enchiladas, topped with cilantro cream sauce, prepared with heavy cream, cilantro, cheese and spices
Beef Enchiladas$13.99
Seasoned ground beef, topped with choice of sauce
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Charlie's style$10.95
2 enchiladas,chili,cheddar
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Tejanas Plate$9.29
Enchiladas Vegetarianas Plate$10.29
Cilantro Crema Enchiladas Plate$10.29
More about Tito's Restaurant
The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchilada Dog$9.99
Beef Hotdog topped Cheese enchilada and mayo
More about The Shack
Martha's Mexican Grill

5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Royal Beef Enchiladas$12.79
Enchiladas Verdes$10.79
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$9.79
More about Martha's Mexican Grill
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(1) Cheese Enchilada$3.00
(1) Green Chicken Enchilada$3.00
(1) Beef Enchilada$3.00
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (2)$12.90
Two enchiladas filled with shredded
chicken and topped with tomatillo
sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Served with Mexican rice and
choice of beans.
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (3)$13.90
Three enchiladas filled with shredded
chicken and topped with tomatillo
sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Served with Mexican rice and
choice of beans.
Veggie Enchiladas (2)$12.90
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
La Gloria

21819 I-10, San Antonio

Avg 3.9 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Verdes Chicken$14.50
Enchiladas Rojas Cheese$14.50
Enchiladas Verdes Cheese$14.50
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
More about La Gloria
El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes Plate$10.99
Enchiladas House Beef Plate$10.79
Enchiladas Double Cheese Plate$7.99
More about El Taco Stone Oak
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Queso*$8.95
Two Monterrey cheese enchiladas covered in our savory beef gravy.
Enchiladas de Queso Dozen$19.00
Enchiladas Verdes Dozen (Cheese/Chicken)$24.00
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
La Gloria at The Pearl

100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Verdes Cheese$14.00
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
More about La Gloria at The Pearl
Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada Combo$10.99
Cheese Enchiladas Plate (3)$8.99
Enchilada$2.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7

