Enchiladas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve enchiladas
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Plate
|$7.59
Three Enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, picadillo, or pulled chicken served with refried bean, rice, side of salad, and two tortillas.
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Enchilada Combo
|$10.99
|Enchilada
|$2.99
Sweet Paris
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Chicken Enchiladas Plate (2)
|$8.99
|Enchiladas Plate (3)
|$8.99
|Enchilada Combo
|$10.99
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$13.95
|Beef Enchilada Plate
|$13.95
|Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo y Elote
|$9.25
Two chiken filled enchiladas topped with tomatillo corn sauce, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca.
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|Enchilada tray
|$26.99
|ENCHILADAS
|$11.99
|LUN ENCHILADAS
|$9.99
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
|Spinach Enchiladas
|$13.99
Sautéed spinach enchiladas, topped with cilantro cream sauce, prepared with heavy cream, cilantro, cheese and spices
|Beef Enchiladas
|$13.99
Seasoned ground beef, topped with choice of sauce
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Charlie's style
|$10.95
2 enchiladas,chili,cheddar
Tito's Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Tejanas Plate
|$9.29
|Enchiladas Vegetarianas Plate
|$10.29
|Cilantro Crema Enchiladas Plate
|$10.29
The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Enchilada Dog
|$9.99
Beef Hotdog topped Cheese enchilada and mayo
Martha's Mexican Grill
5822 Babcock Road, San Antonio
|Royal Beef Enchiladas
|$12.79
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$10.79
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$9.79
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|(1) Cheese Enchilada
|$3.00
|(1) Green Chicken Enchilada
|$3.00
|(1) Beef Enchilada
|$3.00
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (2)
|$12.90
Two enchiladas filled with shredded
chicken and topped with tomatillo
sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Served with Mexican rice and
choice of beans.
|Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (3)
|$13.90
Three enchiladas filled with shredded
chicken and topped with tomatillo
sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Served with Mexican rice and
choice of beans.
|Veggie Enchiladas (2)
|$12.90
La Gloria
21819 I-10, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Verdes Chicken
|$14.50
|Enchiladas Rojas Cheese
|$14.50
|Enchiladas Verdes Cheese
|$14.50
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Verdes Plate
|$10.99
|Enchiladas House Beef Plate
|$10.79
|Enchiladas Double Cheese Plate
|$7.99
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Queso*
|$8.95
Two Monterrey cheese enchiladas covered in our savory beef gravy.
|Enchiladas de Queso Dozen
|$19.00
|Enchiladas Verdes Dozen (Cheese/Chicken)
|$24.00
La Gloria at The Pearl
100 E Grayson St, San Antonio, San Antonio
|Enchiladas Verdes Cheese
|$14.00
Chicken or cheese enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco, Mexican rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, refried black beans & tortillas.