Falafel pitas in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Consumer pic

 

Green Vegetarian Cuisine

100003 NW Military Drive, Suite 2115, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Pita$12.50
A whole wheat pita tortilla filled chickpea falafel
patties, tomatoes, vegan tzatziki sauce, purple
onions, spinach, hummus and olives.
Falafel Pita$12.50
A whole wheat pita tortilla filled chickpea falafel
patties, tomatoes, vegan tzatziki sauce, purple
onions, spinach, hummus and olives.
More about Green Vegetarian Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Green Vegetarian Cuisine - Quarry

255 E Basse Rd, Suite 940, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Pita$12.50
A whole wheat pita tortilla filled chickpea falafel
patties, tomatoes, vegan tzatziki sauce, purple
onions, spinach, hummus and olives.
More about Green Vegetarian Cuisine - Quarry

