Falafel pitas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve falafel pitas
More about Green Vegetarian Cuisine
Green Vegetarian Cuisine
100003 NW Military Drive, Suite 2115, San Antonio
|Falafel Pita
|$12.50
A whole wheat pita tortilla filled chickpea falafel
patties, tomatoes, vegan tzatziki sauce, purple
onions, spinach, hummus and olives.
|Falafel Pita
|$12.50
A whole wheat pita tortilla filled chickpea falafel
patties, tomatoes, vegan tzatziki sauce, purple
onions, spinach, hummus and olives.