Fettuccine alfredo in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Item pic

 

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - San Antonio

17631 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Fettuccine Alfredo - Half Tray$85.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in
Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano
cream sauce with a tray of house salad and garlic bread.
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - San Antonio
BG pic

 

Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
LN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CHICKEN$10.49
Grilled, sliced chicken breast tossed with fettuccine pasta in our rich Alfredo sauce.
LN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$9.49
Fettuccine tossed with our rich and creamy alfredo sauce.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
Consumer pic

 

Southtown Pizzeria Italian Cuisine

728 S Presa St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.50
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.50
Delicious steamy alfredo sauce sauteed into a generous portion of fettuccine noodles. Buon Appetito!
More about Southtown Pizzeria Italian Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.99
Fettuccine pasta in our homemade cream sauce. Served with a warm garlic stick.
More about The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105

