Fettuccine alfredo in San Antonio

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - San Antonio
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Family Fettuccine Alfredo - Half Tray
|$85.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in
Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano
cream sauce with a tray of house salad and garlic bread.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio
|LN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CHICKEN
|$10.49
Grilled, sliced chicken breast tossed with fettuccine pasta in our rich Alfredo sauce.
|LN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
|$9.49
Fettuccine tossed with our rich and creamy alfredo sauce.
Southtown Pizzeria Italian Cuisine
728 S Presa St, San Antonio
Fettuccine Alfredo
$15.50
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.50
Delicious steamy alfredo sauce sauteed into a generous portion of fettuccine noodles. Buon Appetito!