Fish sandwiches in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Mariner's Deluxe Fish Sandwich Lunch
|$8.99
Hand breaded, fried fish filet with lettuce, tomato, cheese and onions on a toasted sesame bun. Served with French fries and coleslaw.
|Mariner's Deluxe Fish Sandwich
|$9.99
Hand breaded, fried fish filet with lettuce, tomato, cheese and onions on a toasted sesame bun. Served with French fries and coleslaw.
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Chipotle Fish Sandwich
|$8.50
Fried white fish, chipotle mayo, pickle, tomato & pepper jack cheese
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Haute Fish Sandwich
|$18.00