Fish tacos in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve fish tacos

J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Single Fish Taco$1.99
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
J Anthony’s Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Seafood

3015 S Presa St, San Antonio

Avg 4 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Fish Taco$1.99
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
Item pic

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Surfer Fish Taco$5.50
wild-caught fish, avocado, grilled pineapple, chipotle mayo, pico, jack cheese
Fish Taco$4.50
grilled wild-caught fish, cabbage, chipotle mayo
More about Orderup
Item pic

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (2)$10.95
Fish Tacos (2)$8.95
Pan seared tilapia, chipotle mayo, topped with cabbage lime slaw, pickled red onion & avocado.
Fish Tacos (1)$4.99
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
STREET TACOS FISH DNR$15.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco (Flounder)$16.00
Seasonal fish, heirloom corn tortillas, guacamole, Asian pickled carrot
slaw, hemp seed salsa, cilantro
Substitute 2 collard leaf shells $3
More about Pharm Table
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.50
fresh organic tilapia, coleslaw & our spicy poblano sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla
GF
More about The Cove
The Good Kind image

 

The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (GF)$12.00
fried cod, citrus slaw, salsa verde on blue corn tortillas
Fish Tacos (GF)$12.00
fried cod, citrus slaw & salsa verde on corn tortillas
More about The Good Kind
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Single Taco$3.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
#3 Baja Fish Tacos$8.99
3 tacos on Corn Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Cilantro, Fresh Onions, Chipotle Crema, Shredded Cabbage, Red Salsa & Lime
#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos$10.49
3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Habanero Fish Tacos$4.99
Single Fish Taco$1.99
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Taco$4.00
roasted salsa, crema, avocado, pineapple and cabbage slaw
More about Sangria on the Burg
Item pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ORIGINAL FISH TACOS$12.95
Two marinated & Grilled tilapia filets on corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, house-made cream poblano sauce
SOUTHWEST FISH TACOS$14.35
Two marinated & Grilled tilapia filets on corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, house made chipotle mayo & julienne pico de gallo
ALA CART FISH TACO$5.00
More about Tycoon Flats
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco A La Carte$5.95
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

The Dooryard SA

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$10.00
2 Tacos. Blackened seasoned Cod, corn tortilla, purple slaw, Guacocrema.
More about The Dooryard SA

