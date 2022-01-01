Fish tacos in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Single Fish Taco
|$1.99
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Seafood
3015 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Single Fish Taco
|$1.99
More about Orderup
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Surfer Fish Taco
|$5.50
wild-caught fish, avocado, grilled pineapple, chipotle mayo, pico, jack cheese
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
grilled wild-caught fish, cabbage, chipotle mayo
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$10.95
Pan seared tilapia, chipotle mayo, topped with cabbage lime slaw, pickled red onion & avocado.
|Fish Tacos (1)
|$4.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|STREET TACOS FISH DNR
|$15.99
More about Pharm Table
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Fish Taco (Flounder)
|$16.00
Seasonal fish, heirloom corn tortillas, guacamole, Asian pickled carrot
slaw, hemp seed salsa, cilantro
Substitute 2 collard leaf shells $3
More about The Cove
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
fresh organic tilapia, coleslaw & our spicy poblano sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla
GF
More about The Good Kind
The Good Kind
1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio
|Fish Tacos (GF)
|$12.00
fried cod, citrus slaw, salsa verde on blue corn tortillas
|Fish Tacos (GF)
|$12.00
fried cod, citrus slaw & salsa verde on corn tortillas
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cabo Bob's Burritos
847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio
|Fish Single Taco
|$3.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|#3 Baja Fish Tacos
|$8.99
3 tacos on Corn Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Cilantro, Fresh Onions, Chipotle Crema, Shredded Cabbage, Red Salsa & Lime
|#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos
|$10.49
3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
|Habanero Fish Tacos
|$4.99
|Single Fish Taco
|$1.99
More about Sangria on the Burg
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.00
roasted salsa, crema, avocado, pineapple and cabbage slaw
More about Tycoon Flats
Tycoon Flats
2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio
|ORIGINAL FISH TACOS
|$12.95
Two marinated & Grilled tilapia filets on corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, house-made cream poblano sauce
|SOUTHWEST FISH TACOS
|$14.35
Two marinated & Grilled tilapia filets on corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, house made chipotle mayo & julienne pico de gallo
|ALA CART FISH TACO
|$5.00
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
5800 Broadway St, San Antonio
|Fish Taco A La Carte
|$5.95