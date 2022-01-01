Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve flan

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina image

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Flan$5.25
Plain Flan$5.95
Mexican Chocolate Flan$5.25
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$6.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$5.99
An exquisite egg custard, prepared in our kitchen and topped with rich and sweet caramel topping
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant image

 

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant

5752 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Leche Flan$8.00
More about Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Gloria

21819 I-10, San Antonio

Avg 3.9 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Cajeta Flan$7.50
More about La Gloria
Banner pic

 

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

5800 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$6.95
Authentic rich custard with a layer
of soft caramel on top.
More about Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

