French toast in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve french toast

Candlelight Pourhouse image

 

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$6.25
Challah bread topped with powdered sugar
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Meemo's French Toast image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
.Kids French Toast.$6.99
.Meemo's French Toast.$9.99
.Death by Choc French Toast.$11.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Churro French Toast$18.00
Panko breaded chicken tenders, crispy churro French toast, candied pecans, whipped cream & jalapeno-pecan syrup. Served with scrambled eggs & fresh fruit
More about Sangria on the Burg

