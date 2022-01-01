French toast in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve french toast
Candlelight Pourhouse
107 Kings Court, San Antonio
|French Toast
|$6.25
Challah bread topped with powdered sugar
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|.Kids French Toast.
|$6.99
|.Meemo's French Toast.
|$9.99
|.Death by Choc French Toast.
|$11.99
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Chicken & Churro French Toast
|$18.00
Panko breaded chicken tenders, crispy churro French toast, candied pecans, whipped cream & jalapeno-pecan syrup. Served with scrambled eggs & fresh fruit