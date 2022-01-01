Fried chicken sandwiches in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|SPICY Crispy Pecker Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
House seasoned and breaded chicken breast, coated with lemon pepper buffalo sauce. Topped with Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Fries sold separate.
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|FRIED Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
Sweet and Spicy Honey Mustard Glaze. Aioli. Pickles. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickled Onions. Challah Toast.
|fried chicken sandwich brunch
|$14.99
|Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
Elsewhere Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand battered chicken, house-made slaw, pickles. Choose your favorite flavor or leave it plain!
The Jerk Shack
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
w/jerk ranch, pineapple slaw and hot pepper sauce.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)