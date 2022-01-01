Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY Crispy Pecker Chicken Sandwich$9.50
House seasoned and breaded chicken breast, coated with lemon pepper buffalo sauce. Topped with Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Fries sold separate.
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Sweet and Spicy Honey Mustard Glaze. Aioli. Pickles. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickled Onions. Challah Toast.
fried chicken sandwich brunch$14.99
Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about The Hayden
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Item pic

 

Elsewhere Kitchen

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand battered chicken, house-made slaw, pickles. Choose your favorite flavor or leave it plain!
More about Elsewhere Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
w/jerk ranch, pineapple slaw and hot pepper sauce.
More about The Jerk Shack
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Pancakes

Pasta Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cinnamon Rolls

Pecan Pies

Hot Chocolate

Tamales

Shish Kebabs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston