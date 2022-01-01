Fried pickles in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve fried pickles
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Fried Pickles
|$6.75
House battered kosher dill pickle chips with spicy ranch
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIED PICKLES
|$9.95
Smoky, Spicy Crispy-Fried Pickle Chips | Your purchase gives $1 to Partnerships For Children
HAMBURGERS
Barbed Wire Burger Co
11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio
|App 1/2 fried pickles
|$4.32
Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden
7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio
|Fried Dill Pickles
|$9.99
crispy crinkle chips | buttermilk ranch
Southerleigh - Haute South
5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
|HH Fried Pickles
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Camp Fried Pickles
|$6.95
guajillo ranch dressing
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Breaded and deep fried pickles
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio
|Fried Pickles
|$6.00
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Breaded and deep fried pickles
Tycoon Flats
2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio
|FRIED PICKLES
|$9.00
Served with Ranch
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Breaded and deep fried pickles
Smashin Crab
2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio
|Fried Pickles Fries-84ct
|$182.63
BACKYARD ON BROADWAY
2411 Broadway St., San Antonio
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00