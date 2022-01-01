Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve fried pickles

Specht's Texas image

 

Specht's Texas

112 W Specht Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Fried Pickles$8.95
More about Specht's Texas
Fried Pickles image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.75
House battered kosher dill pickle chips with spicy ranch
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIED PICKLES$9.95
Smoky, Spicy Crispy-Fried Pickle Chips | Your purchase gives $1 to Partnerships For Children
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
Barbed Wire Burger Co image

HAMBURGERS

Barbed Wire Burger Co

11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
App 1/2 fried pickles$4.32
More about Barbed Wire Burger Co
Banner pic

 

Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden

7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Dill Pickles$9.99
crispy crinkle chips | buttermilk ranch
More about Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden
Southerleigh - Haute South image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.00
HH Fried Pickles$6.00
More about Southerleigh - Haute South
Camp Fried Pickles image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Camp Fried Pickles$6.95
guajillo ranch dressing
More about Camp Outpost Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.00
Breaded and deep fried pickles
More about Smashin Crab
Burgerteca image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.00
More about Burgerteca
Fried Pickles image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.00
Breaded and deep fried pickles
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED PICKLES$9.00
Served with Ranch
More about Tycoon Flats
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.00
Breaded and deep fried pickles
More about Smashin Crab
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles Fries-84ct$182.63
More about Smashin Crab
BACKYARD ON BROADWAY image

 

BACKYARD ON BROADWAY

2411 Broadway St., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Fried Pickles$7.00
More about BACKYARD ON BROADWAY

