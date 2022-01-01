Garden salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve garden salad
Mattenga's Pizza
10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio
|Lg Garden Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Garden Side Salad
|$4.99
Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Garden Side Salad
|$4.99
Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Garden Side Salad
|$4.99
Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Garden Side Salad
|$4.99
Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|Lg Garden Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|GARDEN SALAD
|$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|GARDEN SALAD
|$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|GARDEN SALAD
|$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Garden Side Salad
|$4.99
Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park
|Cafe Garden Fresh Salad
|$4.00