Garden salad in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizza

10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Side Salad$4.99
Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Sea Island Shrimp House - I-10 W image

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Side Salad$4.99
Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Side Salad$4.99
Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Side Salad$4.99
Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Side Salad$4.99
Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic image

 

Cerroni’s Purple Garlic

15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cafe Garden Fresh Salad$4.00
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
