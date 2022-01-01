Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic cheese bread in
San Antonio
/
San Antonio
/
Garlic Cheese Bread
San Antonio restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
Lou's Woodfire Pizza
11930 US Hwy 90 W, San Antonio
No reviews yet
Garlic Cheese Bread
$6.99
More about Lou's Woodfire Pizza
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
15909 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
$6.00
More about Cerroni’s Purple Garlic
Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio
Chicken Sandwiches
Hot And Sour Soup
Chicken Soup
Beef Shawarma
Caprese Salad
Baklava
Pasta Salad
Cinnamon Rolls
Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Stone Oak
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
North Central
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Southtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More near San Antonio to explore
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Boerne
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Schertz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Seguin
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Cibolo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston