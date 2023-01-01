Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

ShiFu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Garlic Chicken 鱼香鸡片$9.99
Chicken white meat, ginger, garlic, bamboo strips, shredded woodear mushroom, carrots, green onions, MILD Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
More about ShiFu Noodle
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic cilantro chicken$12.95
grilled chicken, fresh cilantro,garlic,mashed potatoes,green beans
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
BG pic

 

Wasabi Sushi

9921 I-10, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chicken Dinner$13.99
More about Wasabi Sushi

Map

Map

