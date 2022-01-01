Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

WonderSlice

312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, Ste.6107, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$5.00
Addictive pizza dough knots, made fresh daily and tossed in garlic butter. 4 per order.
More about WonderSlice
Item pic

 

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - San Antonio

17631 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - San Antonio

